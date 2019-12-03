Thyssenkrupp sees limited scope for additional steel investment

Contributors
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will in the coming weeks review a new business plan for its steel division, it said on Tuesday, adding there was limited scope for additional funds in light of the group's current situation.

DUISBURG, Germany/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will in the coming weeks review a new business plan for its steel division, it said on Tuesday, adding there was limited scope for additional funds in light of the group's current situation.

"We have to invest. And that's what we do. This means that the financial funds available to us must proportionate to the expected profit," the group said in a statement.

Steel Europe saw its adjusted operating profit fall by 95% in the last financial year that ended September. Thyssenkrupp said its current plans include 570 million euros ($628.25 million) of investments for steel.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters