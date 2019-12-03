Thyssenkrupp sees limited scope for additional steel investment

DUISBURG, Germany/FRANKFURT, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will in the coming weeks review a new business plan for its steel division, it said on Tuesday, adding there was limited scope for additional funds in light of the group's current situation.

"We have to invest. And that's what we do. This means that the financial funds available to us must proportionate to the expected profit," the group said in a statement.

Steel Europe saw its adjusted operating profit fall by 95% in the last financial year that ended September. Thyssenkrupp said its current plans include 570 million euros ($628.25 million) of investments for steel.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

