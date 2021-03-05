Thyssenkrupp scraps board meeting after steel M&A talks ended

FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Friday said a supervisory board meeting scheduled for March 12 was no longer required after talks to sell its steel business to Britain's Liberty Steel were terminated last month.

The meeting had originally been scheduled in order to make a decision on whether or not to sell the division. Thyssenkrupp last month ended talks, saying ideas over valuation and funding were too far apart.

