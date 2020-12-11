ThyssenKrupp says state taking stake no longer being discussed, newspaper reports

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The idea that the German government would take a stake in ThyssenKrupp TKAG.DE is no longer a topic for discussion, the company's finance chief told a German newspaper.

Klaus Keysberg told the Rheinische Post that the steel company made the decision after an "intensive examination" and talks with the federal and state government.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.