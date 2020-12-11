ThyssenKrupp says state taking stake no longer being discussed, newspaper reports

Tom Sims Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

The idea that the German government would take a stake in ThyssenKrupp is no longer a topic for discussion, the company's finance chief told a German newspaper.

Klaus Keysberg told the Rheinische Post that the steel company made the decision after an "intensive examination" and talks with the federal and state government.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Edmund Blair)

