Thyssenkrupp says it was the target of a cyberattack

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

December 20, 2022 — 10:13 am EST

Written by Tom Käckenhoff for Reuters ->

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE materials services division and headquarters have been targeted in a cyberattack, a spokesperson for the German submarine-to-steel group said on Tuesday.

The company suspects organized crime to have been behind the attack, but said its IT department spotted it early on.

"No damage has been found so far, and there is no evidence that data was either stolen or altered," the spokesperson for the Essen-based firm said.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, Writing by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, Editing by Paul Carrel)

((Tristan.Chabba@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.