Thyssenkrupp says it was the target of a cyberattack

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE materials services division and headquarters have been targeted in a cyberattack, a spokesperson for the German submarine-to-steel group said on Tuesday.

The company suspects organized crime to have been behind the attack, but said its IT department spotted it early on.

"No damage has been found so far, and there is no evidence that data was either stolen or altered," the spokesperson for the Essen-based firm said.

(Reporting by Tom Käckenhoff, Writing by Tristan Chabba in Gdansk, Editing by Paul Carrel)

