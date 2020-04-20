Thyssenkrupp says evaluates eligibility for state aid

DUESSELDORF, April 20 (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday said it is evaluating which forms of state aid it may be eligible for, given the continued uncertainty over the duration and severity of the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Like other companies, we are therefore as a precautionary measure, in discussions and examining whether and which forms of financial aid offered to companies by the public sector are suitable for Thyssenkrupp," the German conglomerate said.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

