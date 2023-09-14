Thyssenkrupp Reorganizes Portfolio; Launches Group-wide Performance-oriented Program

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) said thyssenkrupp rothe erde, thyssenkrupp nucera, Uhde and Polysius will be combined at the start of the new fiscal year on October 1, 2023 in the new segment Decarbon Technologies. Miguel López will assume the position of head of new segment alongside his role as CEO.

Thyssenkrupp is also rolling out the integrated performance program, APEX, to help achieve the financial targets communicated at the Capital Market Day in December 2021. Thyssenkrupp plans to achieve an adjusted EBIT margin of 4 to 6 percent at Group level in the medium term, a significantly positive free cash flow figure before M&A and a continued reliable dividend payment for its shareholders. The Group said, over the coming weeks, experts in all businesses will identify additional measures to improve cash management and performance in six areas for action. Cetin Nazikkol is appointed as Chief Transformation Officer.

