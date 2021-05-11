Thyssenkrupp raises outlook again as global recovery takes hold

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Tuesday raised its full-year outlook for the second time in three months, boosted by a global economic recovery that drove demand for steel, car parts and materials.

The group now expects adjusted earnings before interest and tax to reach a mid triple-digit million euro amount in the year to September, having previously forecast to almost break even.

