Markets

Thyssenkrupp Q3 Net Loss Widens; Lowers FY24/25 Sales Forecast, Narrows EBIT Guidance

August 14, 2025 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.DE), a German conglomerate, on Thursday announced that net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net loss attributable to the company's shareholders widened to 278 million euros from 54 million euros in the prior year.

Loss per share was 0.45 euros versus 0.09 euros last year.

Adjusted EBIT increased to 155 million euros from 149 million euros in the previous year.

EBIT came in at loss of 52 million euros from 84 million euros in the prior year.

Adjusted EBIT increased 4 percent to 155 million euros from 149 million euros last year

EBITDA increased to 219 million euros from 257 million euros in the prior year.

Order intake increased 21 percent to 10.15 billion euros from 8.36 billion euros in the previous year.

Sales declined 9 percent to 8.15 billion euros from 8.97 billion euros in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company now expects sales to fall between 7% and 5%, compared with its earlier forecast of a 3% decline to 0% flat.

The company has narrowed its adjusted EBIT forecast and now expects the figure to fall within the lower end of the 600 million euros to 1000 million euros range.

The company anticipates net income to range between 100 million euros and 500 million euros.

On Wednesday, thyssenkrupp closed trading, 0.21% lesser at EUR 9.73 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.