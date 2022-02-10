Thyssenkrupp Q1 profit nearly quintuples on higher steel prices

Q1 adj EBIT at 378 mln eur vs 78 mln yr-earlier

Still expects adj EBIT of 1.5-1.8 bln eur in 2022

Adj EBIT at steel division up sixfold

Adds detail, background

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said operating profit rose nearly fivefold in its first quarter, as its two biggest divisions -- steel and materials trading -- were boosted by significantly higher steel prices.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 378 million euros ($432 million) in the October-December period, the first three months of the group's fiscal year, up from 78 million from a year earlier.

"We had a good first quarter," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said in a statement. "But we're still not where we want to be which is why we're not letting up and continue to work at full speed on implementing our plan."

The group, which makes everything from car parts to submarines, confirmed its outlook for the current year, still expecting adjusted EBIT of 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros and free cash flow before M&A to break even.

Adjusted EBIT at the group's steel division, which could be spun off at some point, increased six-fold to 124 million euros, as higher selling prices offset a strong increase in raw materials and energy costs.

The group's automotive technology unit struggled with an ongoing shortage of semiconductors, causing operating profit to fall by two thirds in the period.

($1 = 0.8750 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Kirsti Knolle)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.