Thyssenkrupp proposes first dividend in four years

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

November 17, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said it would propose a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the past financial year, which would mark the first payout in four years, on the back of strong price increases for steel and materials.

The submarines-to-car parts firm still gave a muted outlook for the current fiscal year ending September 2023, expecting sales and profits to fall significantly as prices are expected to come down again, it said.

"No one can tell how big the challenges will be or how long they will last. However, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz;)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.