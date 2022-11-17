Thyssenkrupp proposes first dividend in four years

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said it would propose a dividend of 0.15 euros per share for the past financial year, which would mark the first payout in four years, on the back of strong price increases for steel and materials.

The submarines-to-car parts firm still gave a muted outlook for the current fiscal year ending September 2023, expecting sales and profits to fall significantly as prices are expected to come down again, it said.

"No one can tell how big the challenges will be or how long they will last. However, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz;)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.