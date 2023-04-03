Thyssenkrupp preparing to spin off shipyard division - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

April 03, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by Kirsti Knolle for Reuters ->

BERLIN, April 3 (Reuters) - German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is preparing to spin off its shipyard division TKMS, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday citing supervisory board sources.

The supervisory board approved these plans at a special meeting on Friday, according to the paper. Financial investors had already submitted non-binding offers, it said.

Thyssenkrupp did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

