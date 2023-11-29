Thyssenkrupp prepares new strategy for stronger control of units - Handelsblatt

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will hold an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday evening to vote on a new strategy that foresees stronger central control of its divisions, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday.

The aim is to significantly reduce costs through the savings programmes that have been initiated, Handelsblatt reported citing company sources, while at the board level responsibility for individual areas should be allocated more clearly.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini, Editing by Rachel More)

