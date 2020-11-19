Thyssenkrupp Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY; To Cut Additional 7,400 Jobs Over Three Years

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) reported a loss from continuing operations to shareholders of 5.6 billion euros for year ended Sept. 30, 2020 compared to a loss of 1.2 billion euros, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 8.91 euros compared to a loss of 1.85 euros. Adjusted EBIT from continuing operations was negative at 1.6 billion euros, compared to a negative adjusted EBIT of 110 million euros. Thyssenkrupp noted that the company's performance in fiscal 2019/2020 was significantly impacted by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

For fiscal 2019/2020, sales from continuing operations decreased by 15 percent to 28.9 billion euros. Order intake was 28.2 billion euros, down 17 percent year-on-year. The company said its order intake and sales were down significantly due to slump in demand mainly from automotive industry.

For current fiscal 2020/2021, the Executive Board expects sales growth in the low to mid single-digit percentage range. Thyssenkrupp projects a significant year-on-year improvement in adjusted EBIT to a loss in the mid three-digit million euro range. The company expects a net loss of over 1 billion euros. This includes expenses for further restructurings in the mid three-digit million euro range.

To address long-term market developments and the effects of coronavirus, the company currently sees the need for a further reduction of altogether 11,000 jobs - measured against the starting situation. The company said these additional 7,400 jobs are to be reduced over the next three years.

Thyssenkrupp stated that a fundamental decision on the steel business is expected to be made in spring 2021.

The company said no dividend proposal will be presented for resolution to the AGM for fiscal 2019/2020. Also, there is no room for a dividend this year, Thyssenkrupp noted.

