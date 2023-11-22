News & Insights

Oil
EPR

Thyssenkrupp posts $2.3 bln impairment on steel division

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE NITSCHKE

November 22, 2023 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds details on results, CEO comment

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Thyssenkrupp on Wednesday unveiled a 2.1 billion euro ($2.3 billion) impairment on its steel unit due to "gloomy" earnings expectations, highlighting the challenge in efforts to win Czech energy group EPH as a co-owner for the business.

As a result of the impairment, Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, which has been trying to divest its steel division for several years, posted a 2-billion-euro net loss for the fourth quarter.

Adjusted operating profit in the July-September quarter fell 45% to 88 million euros.

"The figures show that we have made progress with the transformation of Thyssenkrupp, despite the difficult environment, but also that we must continue to work hard at raising the performance of our businesses," Thyssenkrupp CEO Miguel Lopez said.

Thyssenkrupp last month flagged a marked deterioration in the steel market, adding optimistic assumptions had been dampened by a mix of economic weakness in Germany and other markets as well as higher raw materials and energy costs.

Cheap Chinese steel imports into Europe have been an additional headache, along with the fact that Asian rivals do not have to bear the costs of CO2 emissions, which puts local players at a disadvantage.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Sandra Maler and Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EPR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.