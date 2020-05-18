Thyssenkrupp pools businesses to be sold or shut down

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday said it would pool units that it plans to sell or shut down while singling out three businesses that will definitely stay within the group: materials services, industrial components and car parts.

The announcement comes as part of a strategy update to restore investor confidence, and the group said it was also exploring partnerships and other consolidation options for its steel division.

