US Markets

Thyssenkrupp pools businesses to be sold or shut down

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER

Thyssenkrupp on Monday said it would pool units that it plans to sell or shut down while singling out three businesses that will definitely stay within the group: materials services, industrial components and car parts.

FRANKFURT, May 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday said it would pool units that it plans to sell or shut down while singling out three businesses that will definitely stay within the group: materials services, industrial components and car parts.

The announcement comes as part of a strategy update to restore investor confidence, and the group said it was also exploring partnerships and other consolidation options for its steel division.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Tom Sims)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular