Markets

Thyssenkrupp Plans To Spin Off Minority Stake In TKMS, Extends CEO Miguel López Contract By 5 Years

June 20, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.DE, TYEKF.PK), Friday announced that its board has approved the Executive Board's plans to spin off of a minority interest in the Marine Systems segment or TKMS, as well as agreed to extend the contract of the company's CEO Miguel Angel Lopez Borrego, by five years until May 31, 2031.

The Executive Board's plans involve consolidating the marine business under a new holding company and transferring 49 percent of the TKMS shares to the shareholders of the company, making them the direct shareholders of TKMS.

The resolution regarding this will be held at an extraordinary general meeting on August 8, 2025, which also aims to finalize the listing of TKMS on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within this calendar year.

Currently, ThyssenKrupp's stock is trading at 8.83 euros, up 3.43 percent on the Xetra.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.