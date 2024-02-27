News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp plans 400-mln-euro savings programme for steel unit, reports Handelsblatt

February 27, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

BERLIN, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp is planning a 400 million euro ($433 million)savings programme for its steel unit, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The suspension or reduction of investments at the Duisburg site in particular are being examined, according to Handelsblatt. However, no job cuts are planned as part of the programme, it added, citing the sources.

($1 = 0.9227 euros)

