Thyssenkrupp on track with restructuring, sees higher margins

Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it expects mid-term adjusted margins of 4-6% as its restructuring programme progresses, adding it is looking into options for its marine systems, cement plants and chemicals divisions.

The group is considering partnerships and consolidation or a stand-alone scenario for its marine systems division and will decide on the future of the cement plant construction and chemicals units in the medium term, it said in a statement.

Another target is to restore its ability to consistently pay a dividend, Thyssenkrupp said.

"We still have a great deal to do when it comes to improving our performance," Chief Financial Officer Klaus Keysberg said.

The group, which reported a 2.3% adjusted EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin in 2020/21, is in the middle of a structural overhaul and has made a string of disposals in recent months.

