Thyssenkrupp Nucera's 2021/22 operating profit down by two thirds

November 25, 2022 — 06:57 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE Nucera, the German group's hydrogen joint venture with Italy's De Nora DNR.MI, saw its operating profit fall by two thirds, citing costs related to preparations for a potential stock market listing and growth investments.

Earnings before interest and tax for the business, which Thyssenkrupp said might go public via an initial public offering at some point, fell to 9 million euros ($9.4 million) in the 2021/22 fiscal year ending September, according to presentation slides.

($1 = 0.9622 euros)

