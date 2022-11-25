Thyssenkrupp Nucera: can pursue strategy for 1-2 years without IPO

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

November 25, 2022 — 08:31 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thyssenkupp's TKAG.DE hydrogen division Nucera is not under pressure to do a stock market listing, its chief executive said, adding the company was able to comfortably pursue its strategy for the next 1-2 years without additional external funds.

"In terms of cash flow and with that also in terms of financial firepower, we are pretty relaxed for the time being," Werner Ponikwar told analysts on Friday.

