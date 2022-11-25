Thyssenkrupp Nucera: can pursue strategy for 1-2 years without IPO

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Thyssenkupp's TKAG.DE hydrogen division Nucera is not under pressure to do a stock market listing, its chief executive said, adding the company was able to comfortably pursue its strategy for the next 1-2 years without additional external funds.

"In terms of cash flow and with that also in terms of financial firepower, we are pretty relaxed for the time being," Werner Ponikwar told analysts on Friday.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

