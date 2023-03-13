US Markets

Thyssenkrupp Nucera, Unigel to ramp up capacity of green hydrogen

March 13, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 13 (Reuters) - German hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera TKAG.DE, DNR.MI has signed a memorandum of understanding with Brazilian chemicals maker Unigel UNX.ASE to ramp up the capacity of a planned green hydrogen plant to 240 megawatt (MW) from 60 MW.

The signing of the agreement took place during German Economy Minister Robert Habeck's visit to Brazil and highlights efforts by Germany to build and export state-of-the-art hydrogen technology in anticipation of a global boom.

Unigel in January said it would invest up to $1.5 billion in its complex in the state of Bahia to produce so-called green hydrogen, the first in the country to do so on an industrial scale.

