Thyssenkrupp Nucera starts trading at 20.20 eur/shr

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

July 07, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Shares in hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera NCH2.DE started trading at 20.20 euros per share on Friday in their market debut in Frankfurt, marking the latest move by parent Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE to simplify its structure.

The opening prices was higher than the 20 euros per share final offer price, which valued Thyssenkrupp Nucera, a joint venture of Thyssenkrupp and Italy's De Nora DNR.MI, at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

($1 = 0.9219 euros)

