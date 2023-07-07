News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares up in Frankfurt debut

July 07, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Shares in hydrogen firm Thyssenkrupp Nucera NCH2.DEtraded at 20.20 euros ($21.97) in their market debut in Frankfurt on Friday, in an encouraging sign for Europe's capital markets.

The opening price was higher than the 20 euros per share paid by investors in the initial public offering (IPO), which valued the company at around 2.5 billion euros.

Nucera is a joint venture between Germany's Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Italy's De Nora DNR.MI.

"The IPO is the start of an exciting new phase in our company's history," Nucera CEO Werner Ponikwar said during an opening ceremony at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, adding that the firm will "accelerate the adoption of green hydrogen".

