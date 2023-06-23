News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares expected to start trading on July 7

June 23, 2023 — 02:17 am EDT

June 23 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Industrie De Nora DNR.MI have set the price range for the initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture Thyssenkrupp Nucera at 19 euros ($20.76) to 21.50 euros per share, the hydrogen unit said on Friday.

Nucera said the offer period is expected to open from June 26 to July 5 with the first day of trading scheduled for July 7.

Gross proceeds of the sale of new shares are expected to reach between 500 and 566 million euros.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

