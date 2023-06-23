Thyssenkrupp Nucera shares expected to start trading on July 7

June 23 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE and Industrie De Nora DNR.MI have set the price range for the initial public offering (IPO) of their joint venture Thyssenkrupp Nucera at 19 euros ($20.76) to 21.50 euros per share, the hydrogen unit said on Friday.

Nucera said the offer period is expected to open from June 26 to July 5 with the first day of trading scheduled for July 7.

Gross proceeds of the sale of new shares are expected to reach between 500 and 566 million euros.

($1 = 0.9152 euros)

(Reporting by Anna Mackenzie, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((anna.mackenzie@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.