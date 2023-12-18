Thyssenkrupp Nucera Reports Operating Profit In Q4; Total Sales Up 47%

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp nucera reported fourth quarter net income of 4.3 million euros compared to a loss of 1.2 million euros, last year. Profit per share was 0.03 euros compared to a loss of 0.01 euros. The company achieved an operating result of 3.5 million euros, compared to a loss of 2.6 million euros.

In the fourth quarter, total sales rose by 47% compared to the same period of the previous year to 159.4 million euros. The company said this growth mainly reflects the significant advancements achieved in the execution of the hydrogen projects in the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia. In the AWE segment, thyssenkrupp nucera achieved sales of 83.6 million euros, compared with 25.3 million euros, prior year.

For fiscal 2022/2023, operating result or EBIT increased to 23.8 million euros from 8.8 million euros, last year. Sales were up 70% to 652.8 million euros.

thyssenkrupp nucera expects significant sales growth in the mid-double-digit percentage range for fiscal 2023/2024. The Group expects a negative EBIT figure in the mid-double-digit EUR million range.

"Our IPO has further strengthened our good financial position. thyssenkrupp nucera is very well positioned financially to consistently seize entrepreneurial opportunities, especially in the global growth market for green hydrogen, and thus further expand our market position," said Arno Pfannschmidt, CFO of thyssenkrupp nucera.

The company said no dividend payment is planned for fiscal 2022/23. thyssenkrupp nucera plans to retain future profits to finance further growth in line with its own dividend policy.

