Thyssenkrupp Nucera Q1 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; FY Forecast Remains Unchanged

February 13, 2025 — 01:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp nucera reported first quarter earnings from continuing operations of 9 million euros after income taxes compared to 2 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.07 euros compared to 0.02 euros. The financial result was 6 million euros, the same as in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Sales rose 27% to 262 million euros.

The company said its forecast for fiscal 2024/25 remains unchanged. The thyssenkrupp nucera Executive Board expects sales of between 850 million euros and 950 million euros. For EBIT, the Management Board expects a figure between 30 million euros and 5 million euros.

