thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (THYKF) Price Target Decreased by 20.65% to 12.30

The average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:THYKF) has been revised to $12.30 / share. This is a decrease of 20.65% from the prior estimate of $15.50 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.39 to a high of $18.31 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.30% from the latest reported closing price of $12.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THYKF is 0.01%, an increase of 99.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.11% to 1,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 431K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THYKF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares , representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THYKF by 15.54% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 104K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 80K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THYKF by 4.03% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

