Thyssenkrupp not looking at steel merger at the moment - CEO

FRANKFURT, May 20 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE has no plans at the moment to merge its steel business, Europe's second-largest, with a rival, Chief Executive Martina Merz told Rheinische Post in an interview.

Talks with smaller peer Salzgitter SZGG.DE are about broader matters in the steel industry, Merz said, but not about a tie-up, Merz said, responding to recurring speculation that the two companies might create a German steel champion.

"Merger plans are not an issue for us at the moment," Merz was quoted as saying, but added the group was thinking about alliances, for example in the industry's efforts to decarbonise production via green hydrogen.

