Thyssenkrupp needs EBIT of at least $600 mln to generate cash

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE needs to generate earnings before interest and tax of at least 500 million euros ($599 million) to reach its declared goal of generating a positive cash flow, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

In its last fiscal year that ended in September 2020, Thyssenkrupp posted an adjusted operating loss before interest and tax of 860 million euros.

($1 = 0.8345 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.