Thyssenkrupp needs EBIT of at least $600 mln to generate cash

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp needs to generate earnings before interest and tax of at least 500 million euros ($599 million) to reach its declared goal of generating a positive cash flow, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

In its last fiscal year that ended in September 2020, Thyssenkrupp posted an adjusted operating loss before interest and tax of 860 million euros.

($1 = 0.8345 euros)

