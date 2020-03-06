Thyssenkrupp must fight hard to regain investor trust - CFO

Contributor
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thyssenkrupp will have to work hard to convince investors to commit to the stricken conglomerate, its chief financial officer said in an internal note to staff after the group's shares hit a record low earlier on Friday. [nFWN2AZ05U]

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will have to work hard to convince investors to commit to the stricken conglomerate, its chief financial officer said in an internal note to staff after the group's shares hit a record low earlier on Friday.

"It will be decisive that we can show how we will earn money. We're working hard on that," Johannes Dietsch said in the note that was obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters