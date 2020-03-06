Thyssenkrupp must fight hard to regain investor trust - CFO

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE will have to work hard to convince investors to commit to the stricken conglomerate, its chief financial officer said in an internal note to staff after the group's shares hit a record low earlier on Friday.

"It will be decisive that we can show how we will earn money. We're working hard on that," Johannes Dietsch said in the note that was obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.