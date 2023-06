FRANKFURT, June 12 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Monday launched the long-awaited listing of its hydrogen division Nucera, saying the aim was to complete the initial public offering before the summer break.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.