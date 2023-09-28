News & Insights

Thyssenkrupp in talks to sell 50% of steel unit to Czech billionaire Kretinsky- Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/THILO SCHMUELGEN

September 28, 2023 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Chris Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 (Reuters) - German industrial group Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is in talks to sell 50% of its steel division to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, Handelsblatt reported on Thursday citing multiple unnamed sources.

Thyssenkrupp resumed efforts to divest its steel division earlier this year, after the plan was shelved following efforts to list, sell or find a merger partner for what is Europe's second-largest steelmaker.

Reuters reported in June that Kretinsky was interested in a stake in Thyssenkrupp's steel division.

Spokespeople for Thyssenkrupp and Kretinsky declined to comment on Thursday.

Shares in Thysenkrupp were up 6.5% after the news.

