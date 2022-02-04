Thyssenkrupp has no plans for steel spin-off EGM this year - CFO

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is not planning to hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting (EGM) this year that would be required to let investors vote on a possible spin-off of its steel unit, indicating such a move will not happen soon.

Speaking at the group's virtual annual general meeting, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said an EGM was not planned in the current business year, leaving open whether he was referring to Thyssenkrupp's fiscal year that ends in September.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.