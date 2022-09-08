Thyssenkrupp gives nod on funds for low-carbon steel production site

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Thursday said it has green-lit investments for a direct reduction plant that will cost more than 2 billion euros ($1.99 billion) to build and help the group produce low-carbon steel.

"The release of this enormous investment comes in the midst of the company's transformation, in what is also for all concerned an extremely challenging environment," Thyssenkrupp Chief Executive Martina Merz said.

Production start of the 2.5 million metric tonnes a year facility, which would be co-funded with public support payments, is planned for 2026, Thyssenkrupp said.

($1 = 1.0047 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

