thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 10.04

The average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) has been revised to 10.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 9.50 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 39.50% from the latest reported closing price of 7.20 / share.

thyssenkrupp Maintains 2.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKA is 0.22%, an increase of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.81% to 69,832K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 22,768K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,960K shares, representing a decrease of 35.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 21.92% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,684K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,507K shares, representing an increase of 32.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 38.71% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,505K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,509K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 8.33% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,798K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,752K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 11.22% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,876K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing a decrease of 30.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 13.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

