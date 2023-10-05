thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) Price Target Increased by 14.42% to 10.78

The average one-year price target for thyssenkrupp (FWB:TKA) has been revised to 10.78 / share. This is an increase of 14.42% from the prior estimate of 9.42 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.36 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.75% from the latest reported closing price of 6.88 / share.

thyssenkrupp Maintains 2.18% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.18%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in thyssenkrupp. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKA is 0.23%, an increase of 1.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.50% to 71,581K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 21,141K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,768K shares, representing a decrease of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 0.76% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 6,827K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,684K shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 12.65% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,590K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 6.32% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,434K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,876K shares, representing an increase of 35.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 60.50% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,909K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,798K shares, representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKA by 7.22% over the last quarter.

