Thyssenkrupp flags profit recovery, listing of hydrogen unit

Thyssenkrupp's operating profit could more than double in its current fiscal year, the German engineering group said on Thursday, benefiting from an economic recovery and turnaround that will likely include a listing of its hydrogen division.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax are expected at 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($1.7-2.0 billion) in the 2021/22 fiscal year, up from 796 million a year earlier, the steel-to-car parts group said.

($1 = 0.8838 euros)

