Thyssenkrupp flags profit recovery, listing of hydrogen unit

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE operating profit could more than double in its current fiscal year, the German engineering group said on Thursday, benefiting from an economic recovery and turnaround that will likely include a listing of its hydrogen division.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax are expected at 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($1.7-2.0 billion) in the 2021/22 fiscal year, up from 796 million a year earlier, the steel-to-car parts group said.

($1 = 0.8838 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.