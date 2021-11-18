Thyssenkrupp flags profit recovery, listing of hydrogen unit

Adds CEO comment, details on hydrogen unit

ESSEN, Germany, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE operating profit could more than double in its current fiscal year, the German engineering group said on Thursday, benefiting from an economic recovery and turnaround that will likely include a listing of its hydrogen division.

Adjusted earnings before interest and tax are expected at 1.5 billion to 1.8 billion euros ($1.7-$2.0 billion) in the 2021/22 fiscal year, up from 796 million euros a year earlier, the steel-to-car parts group said.

"After a good two years of intensive transformation work, we can now say that the turnaround is evident. Thyssenkrupp is going in the right direction," Chief Executive Officer Martina Merz said.

"However, enormous challenges remain, especially due to the semiconductor shortage and the uncertainties arising from the coronavirus pandemic."

The company, which has emerged from years of losses that forced it to part ways with its elevator division to avert collapse, said it was now preferring to list its hydrogen unit Uhde Chlorine Engineers (UCE) in an initial public offering.

($1 = 0.8838 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa and Shailesh Kuber)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.