Thyssenkrupp finds lost hydrogen lottery ticket

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Thyssenkrupp has found the corporate equivalent of a winning lottery ticket down the back of the sofa. The 7 billion euro German conglomerate’s shares leapt 12% on Tuesday on hopes https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-15/thyssenkrupp-pushes-ahead-with-ipo-of-5-7-billion-hydrogen-unit?sref=yYqHJdKG it might list its electrolysis division, which is rapidly undergoing a hydrogen-focused makeover. The unit’s sales are negligible. But such is the hype around the gas, a key enabler of the zero-carbon economy, that it may be a multibillion-euro jackpot.

Tuesday’s electrolysis revelation came as a surprise to most analysts covering the group, whose interests range from steel to submarines to car parts. Most ascribed zero value to the unit in their breakdowns of the firm. Last year Thyssenkrupp had to flog its most profitable division – Thyssenkrupp Elevators – to private equity for 17.2 billion euros to shore up its rickety balance sheet.

The oversight is understandable. Thyssenkrupp’s sales in the financial year just completed were 33 billion euros, according to Refinitiv estimates. The lion’s share came from steel and auto-related industrial units. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Martina Merz’s Uhde Chlorine Engineers (UCE) division, which makes kit to split sea water into chlorine and sodium hydroxide, commonly known as lye, had sales of around 250 million euros, analysts reckon.

But this isn’t the real story. UCE’s engineers have tweaked their electrolysers to produce hydrogen from water. Sales are probably only around 10 million euros. But such a paltry sum is immaterial when investor enthusiasm for hydrogen is producing a rerun of the 1990s internet bubble. UK startup ITM Power, which makes a different type of hydrogen electrolyser, has an enterprise value of 2.7 billion pounds, 675 times last year’s 4 million pounds of revenue.

Thyssenkrupp owns two-thirds of UCE; private Italian outfit De Nora holds the rest. But ITM implies the unit could be worth almost as much as Thyssenkrupp’s market value, handing Merz a 5 billion euro windfall. Like ITM, UCE can churn out 1 gigawatt’s worth of hydrogen electrolysers a year. But Thyssenkrupp’s track record with chlorine electrolysis, where it has a 50% market share, lends credibility to its ambitions. It also has some eye-catching early customers, including a $5 billion hydrogen project in Saudi Arabia run by $66 billion U.S. gas giant Air Products.

Offloading her elevators for a princely sum on the eve of the pandemic was Merz’s first good call. Her second may be even more lucrative.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Thyssenkrupp is planning to list its Uhde Chlorine Engineers unit, which makes electrolysis equipment, to take advantage of investor interest in the technology underpinning the manufacture of low-carbon hydrogen, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 15.

- The business, a joint venture with Italy’s Industrie De Nora, might be worth as much as 5 billion euros, the news agency said, citing anonymous sources.

- Thyssenkrupp shares enjoyed their best performance in over a year on Nov. 16, closing up 12% at 10.34 euros. The company declined to comment on the report.

