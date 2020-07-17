Thyssenkrupp explores further options to boost finances - memo

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is exploring further options to shore up its finances, which have been substantially weakened by the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, its management told staff in a letter.

"From today's point of view a fast recovery of the industries we are serving is unlikely," the board said in the letter, dated July 17, that was obtained by Reuters.

