Thyssenkrupp explores further options to boost finances - memo

DUESSELDORF, July 17 (Reuters) - Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE is exploring further options to shore up its finances, which have been substantially weakened by the fallout from the coronavirus crisis, its management told staff in a letter.

"From today's point of view a fast recovery of the industries we are serving is unlikely," the board said in the letter, dated July 17, that was obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

