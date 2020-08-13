US Markets
C

Thyssenkrupp expects revised offers for Plant Technology unit

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Thyssenkrupp expects revised offers for its plant-building activities by no later than the end of September, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE expects revised offers for its plant-building activities by no later than the end of September, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

The auction for Plant Technology, which was launched earlier this year and is run by Citi C.N, hit a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now continuing after Thyssenkrupp sent an update to potential suitors.

The unit's adjusted operating loss widened to 135 million euros ($160 million) in the first nine months of the year from 114 million in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular