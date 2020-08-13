Thyssenkrupp expects revised offers for Plant Technology unit

FRANKFURT, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE expects revised offers for its plant-building activities by no later than the end of September, finance chief Klaus Keysberg said.

The auction for Plant Technology, which was launched earlier this year and is run by Citi C.N, hit a snag due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now continuing after Thyssenkrupp sent an update to potential suitors.

The unit's adjusted operating loss widened to 135 million euros ($160 million) in the first nine months of the year from 114 million in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.8450 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Caroline Copley)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.