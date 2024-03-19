Thyssenkrupp evaluates Carlyle's bid for marine unit

adds quote and shares, paragraphs 2,3,4

March 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Tuesday said it has entered a due diligence phase on the potential partial sale of its marine unit with investment firm Carlyle CG.O.

"With the active involvement of Carlyle, we are now taking the necessary next step and starting the phase of an open-ended assessment of the relevant business activities," Thyssenkrupp's Executive Board member Volkmar Dinstuhl said in a statement.

The sale to Carlyle is one of the several options that the firm is currently considering, he added.

At the same time, talks are being held with the German government on the state's participation in Thyssenkrupp's marine business, the industrial conglomerate said.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were up 2% in the early Frankfurt trade.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

