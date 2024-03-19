News & Insights

US Markets
CG

Thyssenkrupp evaluates Carlyle's bid for marine unit

Credit: REUTERS/Jana Rodenbusch

March 19, 2024 — 03:21 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

adds quote and shares, paragraphs 2,3,4

March 19 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Tuesday said it has entered a due diligence phase on the potential partial sale of its marine unit with investment firm Carlyle CG.O.

"With the active involvement of Carlyle, we are now taking the necessary next step and starting the phase of an open-ended assessment of the relevant business activities," Thyssenkrupp's Executive Board member Volkmar Dinstuhl said in a statement.

The sale to Carlyle is one of the several options that the firm is currently considering, he added.

At the same time, talks are being held with the German government on the state's participation in Thyssenkrupp's marine business, the industrial conglomerate said.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were up 2% in the early Frankfurt trade.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.