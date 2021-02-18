Thyssenkrupp Ends Talks On Acquisition Of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe By Liberty Steel

(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp (TYEKF.PK) said a sale of the steel business to Liberty Steel will not take place. The company said it will now continue to drive forward a sustainable position for steel on its own.

Liberty Steel had submitted an updated offer to thyssenkrupp to acquire thyssenkrupp Steel Europe. However, no common solution could be found for key requirements addressed by thyssenkrupp.

Klaus Keysberg said: "We opened the door for negotiations, but in the end our ideas about the corporate value and the structure of the transaction were far apart. We have therefore decided to end the talks."

