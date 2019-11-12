US Markets

Thyssenkrupp elevator unit attracts at least three major bidders-sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

At least three major bidding groups have submitted indicative offers seeking a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, four people familiar with the matter said.

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - At least three major bidding groups have submitted indicative offers seeking a majority stake in Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator unit, four people familiar with the matter said.

The bidders are also prepared to take a minority stake if it helps to win over key stakeholders at the group, including activist fund Cevian, which favours an outright sale, and labour representatives, who oppose this.

All parties were not immediately available for comment or declined to comment.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor; Editing by Tom Sims )

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular