Thyssenkrupp elevator profit margin up in Q1 - CFO

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

The profit margin of Thyssenkrupp's elevator division rose to more than 10.6% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, its chief financial officer said during a capital markets day on Wednesday.

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The profit margin of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator division rose to more than 10.6% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, its chief financial officer said during a capital markets day on Wednesday.

The adjusted operating profit margin was higher in the first three months of the 2019/20 fiscal year when compared to the same period last year, Ercan Keles said. Last year, the margin stood at 10.6% for the period.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters