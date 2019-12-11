Thyssenkrupp elevator profit margin up in Q1 - CFO

FRANKFURT, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The profit margin of Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator division rose to more than 10.6% in the first quarter of its current fiscal year, its chief financial officer said during a capital markets day on Wednesday.

The adjusted operating profit margin was higher in the first three months of the 2019/20 fiscal year when compared to the same period last year, Ercan Keles said. Last year, the margin stood at 10.6% for the period.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)

