Thyssenkrupp Elevator launches 4.05 bln euro high-yield bond issue

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp Elevator has launched a widely-anticipated high-yield bond to raise over 4 billion euros to help finance its own acquisition by a private equity consortium, a lead manager said on Wednesday.

The German company will issue several tranches of maturities between seven and eight years in both euros and US dollars as part of the transaction.

The corporate family rating is B2 from Moody's and B from Fitch, making this one of the most sizeable junk bond issues in Europe since the COVID-19 crisis first hit markets in March.

(Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

