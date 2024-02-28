Thyssenkrupp dismisses report about potential job, capacity cuts

Adds official comment paragraphs 3-6

Feb 28 (Reuters) - German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE on Wednesday said a media report about potential job and capacity cuts at its struggling steel division published earlier in the day was speculation.

Newspaper Handelsblatt earlier reported that a restructuring programme of the steel division, dubbed "Stream", may cost at least 5,000 jobs and reduce the business's production capacity to 8 million to 9 million tonnes per year, down from 11.5 million currently.

"We are astonished by the speculation expressed in Handelsblatt," Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe said in a statement, citing comments by its chairman earlier this week that the unit was working on restructuring proposals to be discussed with the relevant committees in mid-April.

"A 'Stream' project is just as non-existent as the group's planning target of 6.5 million tonnes."

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski and Tom Kaeckenhoff in Duesseldorf; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Madeline Chambers and Nia Williams)

