Thyssenkrupp cuts sales, net profit outlook as economy weakens

By Christoph Steitz and Tom Käckenhoff

FRANKFURT, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE cut its annual sales and net profit forecasts on Wednesday, blaming softening demand and prices at its materials and steel divisions, in the latest sign of weakness in European industry.

The conglomerate also unveiled 200 million euros ($214 million) of impairment losses, mainly due to higher cost of capital at its steel division, half of which it is trying to sell to Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky.

CEO Miguel Lopez said "ongoing weakness of the global economy and geopolitical conflicts" showed that the group's ambitious APEX performance programme, which aims to lift adjusted operating profit by 2 billion euros, was necessary.

Thyssenkrupp shares were indicated to open 3.4% lower in pre-market trade.

Thyssenkrupp now expects to break even on a net profit basis in its 2023/24 fiscal year, having previously forecast a low-to-mid triple digit million euro profit. Analysts on average expect net profit of 472 million euros, according to LSEG data.

The company, which is trying to divest its steel and marine divisions, also cut its sales outlook, now expecting revenues to be at last year's level of 37.5 billion euros after initially forecasting a slight increase.

Thyssenkrupp confirmed its closely-watched outlook for free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, a key gauge for the group's ability to earn money, still expecting a low three-digit million euro sum.

($1 = 0.9334 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsti Knolle and Shri Navaratnam)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.