Thyssenkrupp cuts further 5,000 jobs to stave off coronavirus hit

Ailing conglomerate Thyssenkrupp on Thursday said it would need to cut a further 5,000 jobs to ease the impact of the coronavirus crisis on its businesses.

"We're not yet where we need to be. The next steps could be more painful than the previous ones. But we will have to take them," Chief Executive Martina Merz said in a statement.

