Thyssenkrupp could make decision on hydrogen IPO in H1 -CEO

FRANKFURT, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE expects to make a decision about a possible initial public offering of its hydrogen division Nucera in the first half of 2022, Chief Executive Martina Merz said on Monday.

"Our preferred solution is to go public with part of the business while remaining majority owner, in order to benefit from the growth prospects of the business," Merz said in speech notes for Thyssenkrupp's annual general meeting.

The group's AGM is scheduled to take place virtually on Feb. 4.

